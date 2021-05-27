Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

A dead humpback whale is evacuated after washing up on Carnon beach near La Grande-Motte, southern France

Advertising Read more

Carnon (France) (AFP)

A humpback whale was found dead on Wednesday on a beach along the Mediterranean in southern France, in what experts said was a rare incident.

"As soon as we arrived, it was already dead," said Elodie Sene, a caretaker at an aquarium in the town of Grau-du-Roi.

"I've never seen anything like this, it's the first time I see this in the Mediterranean," she added.

The seven-meter-long (23-foot)animal was evacuated from the beach at Carnon, near the seaside town of La Grande-Motte, and was to undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

#photo1

Humpback whales are not usually found in the Mediterranean Sea where fin whales are more common.

For several weeks now, attention has focused on a starving grey whale lost in the Mediterranean, far from its natural habitat in the Pacific ocean.

It was last seen several days ago off the coast of Majorca, Spain.

© 2021 AFP