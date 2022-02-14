Humphries storms to Olympic gold to end German domination

USA's Kaillie Humphries reacts after winning the gold medal in her final run in the women's monobob

Yanqing (China) (AFP) – Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries said her Olympic gold for her adopted USA has a special place in her heart after storming to victory Monday in the inaugural women's monobob event to end Germany's domination of the Winter Games ice track.

Advertising Read more

The 36-year-old was peerless at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, building on her commanding overnight lead to clock 4min 19.27sec over the four heats.

Her winning margin of 1.54sec over her USA team-mate Elana Meyers Taylor, who took silver, is a huge gulf in a sport normally decided by tenths of a second.

"This will always hold a special place in my heart, my first for the USA," said Humphries, the first woman to win Olympic bobsleigh medals for two nations.

Humphries won Olympic golds for Canada in the two-woman bobsleigh at both the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Games, as well as a bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang.

However, she was only sworn in as a US citizen last December after switching allegiance following allegations she was verbally harassed by staff in the Canadian team.

Humphries, a fan of body art, explained why she wants to get a dragon to celebrate -- the Beijing Games track is nicknamed 'the snow dragon'.

"I will definitely be getting a USA tattoo and then more than likely a dragon tattoo too."

Meyers Taylor, 37, wept when it was confirmed she would win a medal, having spent 10 days in isolation until last Wednesday after testing positive for Covid.

USA team-mates Elana Meyers Taylor (L) and Kaillie Humphries celebrate their Olympic medals in the women's monobob event at the Winter Games François-Xavier MARIT AFP

"I wanted to cry, I wanted to scream, I wanted to laugh - all the emotions just came out," she said.

She moved up from fourth overnight thanks to two superb displays leaving Canada's Christine de Bruin to finish with bronze at 1.76.

"This feels like more than gold, I am happy to the moon with this medal," added Meyers Taylor.

"At one point, I was just trying to make it to the race, so to be here now and a silver medallist, it feels so amazing."

She high-fived Humphries in the finish area as the winner stood up in her sled after powering over the line.

"This is our fourth podium we've shared together and our first as team-mates, so that was a pretty special moment," said Meyers Taylor.

"We have had our ups and downs, but being able to learn from her has been incredible."

Women’s monobob, where each pilot races alone, made its Olympic debut at these Beijing Games.

Before Humphries' stunning display, German racers had won all of the previous six events in Yanqing, with a full house of four wins in luge and two in skeleton.

Humphries will bid for a second gold at these Games in the two-woman bobsleigh when the heats start Friday.

© 2022 AFP