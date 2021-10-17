Hundreds pose nude for Tunick shoot in Israel near Dead Sea

Models pose nude for American art photographer Spencer Tunick in the desert landscape surrounding the southeastern Israeli city of Arad, near the Dead Sea

Arad (Israel) (AFP)

Hundreds of models wearing only white body paint walked Sunday across a stark desert expanse in southern Israel near the Dead Sea, part of the latest photography project of American artist Spencer Tunick.

As for Tunick, dressed, in black, he stood on the roof of a recreational vehicle and issued commands on a megaphone.

"Everyone put your feet together," he said. "Hands down."

The 54-year-old photographer visited Israel as a guest of the tourism ministry to portray for the third time the shrinking Dead Sea via nude subjects.

"For me the body represents beauty and life and love," said Tunick, who has staged dozens of large-scale nude shoots around the world.

Tunick depicted more than 1,000 nude models a decade ago on the shores of the salty Dead Sea, which is receding at about a metre (yard) a year.

Israel and Jordan have diverted much of the upstream water for agriculture and drinking water, while mineral extraction and evaporation accelerated by climate change have made the problem worse.

By the time Tunick returned five years later, the placid waters of his first shoot had receded, leaving behind crusty sand and gaping sinkholes.

On Sunday, Tunick posed his subjects on stony brown hills overlooking the turquoise lake. About 200 people followed his directions, both men and women, standing straight and stooped, some thin and some rotund.

He said he chose to cover the models in white paint to evoke the Biblical story of Lot's wife, who was said to have turned into a pillar of salt.

Doctoral student Anna Kleiman, 26, said she joined the shoot to bring awareness to the environmental crisis.

"It feels really natural, once you take your clothes off," she said. "You kind of don't want to put them back on. I think we just struggled with the rocks a little bit."

American art photographer Spencer Tunick during the shooting of a photo installation in the desert landscape surrounding the southeastern Israeli city of Arad, some 15 kilometre west of the Dead Sea Menahem KAHANA AFP

- 'Lucky... it's not too hot' -

Israel's tourism ministry bankrolled Tunick's flight and ground expenses, said Hassan Madah, the ministry's director of marketing for the Americas.

The city of Arad contributed staff and other expenses, said mayor Nisan Ben Hamo.

Some conservative leaders in Israel opposed Tunick's project, with one lawmaker demanding the tourism ministry withdraw its sponsorship of the "event of mass abomination"

The nude photo installation was designed to draw world attention to the importance of preserving and restoring the Dead Sea, a unique natural resource Menahem KAHANA AFP

Ben Hamo said he saw the project as an affirmation of Arad "as a liberal city".

He hopes the shoot might bring more visitors and help raise funds for a new museum about the Dead Sea.

Engineer Gil Shavit, 63, spoke to reporters after the shoot, photographers carefully filming from his shoulders up to avoid his painted private parts.

"We're lucky to have clouds today so it's not too hot," Shavit said.

He said he posed for Tunick's 2011 Dead Sea project and was grateful to return.

"It's fascinating to see," he said, adding, "Spencer can't do his work without us."

© 2021 AFP