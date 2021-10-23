Hungary's Orban and opposition rival rally as election looms
Issued on: Modified:
Budapest (AFP)
Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by the nationalist premier on a national day commemorating Hungary's failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956.
At the parliamentary vote expected to be held next April Orban, 58, will face Marki-Zay, a 49-year-old conservative provincial mayor, who won an opposition primary election last Sunday.
The primary, Hungary's first ever, was organised by a six-party opposition alliance formed last year in an effort to combat the mainly first-past-the-post election system that favours Orban and his ruling right-wing Fidesz party.
After three landslide wins since 2010 polls predict that Orban will face his closest contest since he last lost a general election in 2006.
Opinion polls have put the opposition alliance led by Marki-Zay neck-and-neck with Fidesz.
Thousands of opposition supporters were expected to gather at a rally to be addressed by Marki-Zay in Budapest later Saturday.
© 2021 AFP