Huppert to pick up honorary Golden Bear at Berlin fest

Berlin (AFP) – The Berlin film festival will award an honorary Golden Bear prize for lifetime achievement to French screen legend Isabelle Huppert during its February edition, organisers said Thursday.

One of france's best-known actresses, Huppert will pick up the statuette at the 72nd annual Berlinale which will also screen a retrospective of her top films.

Festival chiefs Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement that Huppert was "more than a celebrated actor —- she is an uncompromising artist who doesn't hesitate to take risks and flout mainstream trends".

While some actors serve as "tools in the hands of filmmakers" or mere muses, Huppert "is a clear example that the dynamic can be a true exchange" between director and star.

Huppert, 68, has a stack of trophies from the world's top festivals as well as two Cesar awards -- the French Oscar, a BAFTA and an Academy Award nomination.

Renowned for playing icy, morally ambiguous characters, she is best known internationally for roles in films including "The Piano Teacher", "8 Women" and "Elle".

After staging a two-part hybrid event this year due to the pandemic, the Berlinale has said it will go ahead with plans to mount an in-person festival February 10-20 despite still high incidence levels in Germany.

