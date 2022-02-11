Ian McDonald, prog rock founder of King Crimson, dies at 75

In this file photo taken on February 20, 2012 composer Ian McDonald attends the all-star reading of "Hamlet" at The Players Club in New York City

New York (AFP) – Ian McDonald, the English architect of progressive rock who co-founded the band King Crimson as well as Foreigner, has died. He was 75 years old.

The artist's son Max wrote in a statement shared on Friday by King Crimson's label that his father had died on February 9 from cancer.

"He was incredibly brave, and never lost his kindness or his sense of humor even when the going was rough," McDonald's son wrote.

"My father was a brilliant, intuitive musician, a gentle soul, and a wonderful dad. He will live on forever through his beautiful music and the love of his fans."

Born in Osterley, Middlesex, in England in 1946, McDonald was a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who played both saxophone and keyboards for the seminal group King Crimson.

He also co-wrote the band's 1969 debut album, "In The Court of the Crimson King."

"Ian's contribution to King Crimson was invaluable and profound," read a statement from Discipline Global Mobile, the band's record label.

McDonald's time with the group was brief, though he later was a session musician for the band's 1975 record "Red."

The musician also co-founded the British-American band Foreigner with guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones, playing a number of instruments and also singing.

Along with the saxophone and keyboards, McDonald also played the flute, vibraphone and guitar.

More recently McDonald played with 21st Century Schizoid Band, which was made up of King Crimson alumni.

In 2017 he formed another group, Honey West, which also included contributions from his son on bass.

© 2022 AFP