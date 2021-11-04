Indonesia walks back zero-deforestation pledge at COP26

A barge filled with logged timber is pulled along the Mahakam river in East Kalimantan, Indonesia

Jakarta (AFP) – Indonesia on Thursday questioned the terms of a deal to end deforestation by 2030 signed by more than 100 countries, including the Southeast Asian archipelago, which is home to the world's third-biggest rainforest.

The nations agreed on the multi-billion-dollar plan at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this week to stop cutting down trees on an industrial scale in under a decade.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was pivotal to the overarching goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius in a bid to slow global warming.

But two senior Indonesian politicians on Thursday threw Jakarta's participation into question, with one saying the deal did not call for a complete end to deforestation, while another said it could not halt President Joko Widodo's development goals.

Indonesia's deputy foreign affairs minister Mahendra Siregar said on Twitter that describing the agreement as a zero-deforestation pledge was "false and misleading".

Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Indonesia's environment minister who attended the climate conference in Scotland, took to social media to declare that "forcing Indonesia to zero deforestation in 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair".

She added that there were multiple ways to define deforestation, and that any agreement could not halt economic growth.

"The massive development of President Jokowi's era must not stop in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation," she said, referring to Widodo by his nickname.

"Indonesia's natural wealth, including forests, must be managed for its use according to sustainable principles, besides being fair, of course," she added.

Although its rate of deforestation has slowed markedly since 2015, Indonesia's vast forests are still shrinking.

According to Global Forest Watch, Indonesia in 2001 had 93.8 million hectares (230 million acres) of primary forest -- ancient forests which have largely not been disturbed by human activity -- an area about the size of Egypt.

By 2020, that area had decreased by about 10 percent.

