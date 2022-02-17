Ingebrigtsen breaks 1500m indoor world record

Liévin (France) (AFP) – Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record in the 1500m when he ran 3min 30.60sec on Thursday in Lievin in northern France.

The Norwegian cut 0.46sec from the record set three years ago by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera, who was second on Thursday in 3:33.70.

It was the 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen's first world record.

Another Olympic champion, Marcell Jacobs won the 60m.

The Italian finished in 6.50sec ahead of the Americans, Cravont Charleston (6.52) and Elijah Hall (6.57).

For Jacobs, who is preparing for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March, it was his third race of the indoor season after taking a break following his surprise golds in the 100m and the 4x100m relay in Tokyo in August.

He was slightly slower than his time in Lodz, Poland, last Friday.

Grant Holloway of the United States dominated the 60m hurdles, winning 7.35sec, the best world performance of the year.

Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde was second in 7.46 with another American, Jared Eaton finishing third in 7.51.

Holloway, who owns the world record in a time of 7.29sec, is also the second all-time performer in the 110m hurdles with 12.81.

However, he endured a frustrating 2021, marked by his second place at the Tokyo Olympics where he had been the overwhelming favourite.

