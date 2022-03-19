Inter Miami winless woe after Cincy loss

Phil Neville's Inter Miami remain winless after a 3-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati on Saturday

Los Angeles (AFP) – Inter Miami slumped to their third defeat of the Major League Soccer season on Saturday as two goals from Brandon Vazquez fired FC Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over David Beckham's Florida franchise.

Advertising Read more

Cincinnati forward Vazquez set up the opening goal for Costa Rican international Ronald Matarrita after 18 minutes and then scored a goal in each half to pile the pressure on Miami manager Phil Neville.

Miami's third defeat in four matches leaves them third from bottom in the Eastern Conference, with just one point from a possible 12.

Cincinnati opened the scoring after 18 minutes, with Vazquez whipping in a low cross from the right flank for Matarrita to sweep in a low finish.

Matarrita turned creator six minutes later, crossing from the left for Vazquez to direct a looping header past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Miami pulled a goal back on the half hour when veteran Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain buried a penalty after Matarrita upended DeAndre Yedlin in the box.

But Cincinnati's defense held firm and the home side could have extended their lead on 78 minutes after Vazquez was brought down in the penalty area by Damion Lowe.

Luciano Acosta missed the spot kick but it was only a temporary reprieve for Miami as Vazquez grabbed his second in the 82nd minute to make the game safe.

In other MLS games on Saturday, Philadelphia Union maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory over reigning champions New York City FC.

A replay of last season's Eastern Conference Championship game was settled by two first-half goals from US international Alejandro Bedoya and Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag.

Philadelphia now lead the Eastern Conference with 10 points from four matches.

© 2022 AFP