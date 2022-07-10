War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A Russian strike wrecked this apartment building in Chasiv Yar town, killing at least 15, officials say

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Strike on east Ukraine building kills 15

Rescuers recover 15 bodies after a Russian missile hits a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, officials say.

During the rescue operation, "five people were pulled out of the rubble," alive, the local branch of the Ukrainian emergency service says, adding that rescuers are in contact with three people alive under the rubble.

- 'Deliberate' strikes on east Ukraine homes -

Russian troops pursue their shelling of Ukraine's east, the country's general staff reports, as Russia seeks to consolidate its hold over the entire Donbas region.

The birthplace of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kryvyi Rig -- an industrial city in central Ukraine -- was among the areas targeted.

Russian strikes "absolutely deliberately" and "purposefully" targeted the residential sector, hitting "ordinary houses, civilian objects, people", says Zelensky.

Canada to return Russian gas pipeline turbines

Canada says it will return turbines needed to maintain the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, with Russia waiting on the equipment's arrival before increasing supplies.

Germany is seeking to bolster waning energy supplies, but Ukraine has accused Berlin of giving in to Russian "blackmail" after Moscow blamed reduced supplies on repairs, not market conditions amid the Ukraine war.

- Russia blocks German newspaper Die Welt website -

Russia blocks the website of German daily Die Welt after it is added to a growing list of banned sites by the regulator, Russian news agencies report.

Access was denied to users after a request by the prosecutor, they add.

Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the German newspaper published content in Russian, as most independent information has been suppressed in Russia.

US sees Russia food blockage as factor in Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia's restriction on Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to recent turmoil in Sri Lanka triggered by severe shortages of food and fuel.

"We're seeing the impact of this Russian aggression playing out everywhere," Blinken tells reporters in Bangkok.

Renewing a demand that he has made repeatedly, he calls on Russia to let an estimated 20 million tonnes of grain leave Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in February.

