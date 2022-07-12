War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukrainian military intelligence says that its troops have rescued five Ukrainians in a special operation there

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Ukraine claims arms depot hit

Ukraine says it has destroyed an arms depot as part of a barrage of rockets and missiles on Russian military targets in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian military officials say the strikes in the Kherson region destroyed artillery, armoured vehicles "and a warehouse with ammunition in Nova Kakhovka".

Russian authorities in the city say Ukrainian strikes damaged civilian infrastructure and left at least seven people dead, a toll that could not be independently verified.

The Ukrainian army has for several weeks been waging a counter-offensive designed to recapture Kherson, which was taken by Russian troops early in the February invasion of Ukraine.

Five Ukrainians rescued in special op

In another development in the Kherson region, Ukrainian military intelligence says that its troops have rescued five Ukrainians in a special operation there.

It says a military serviceman, a former police officer and three civilians were freed, and that one of those released has "a serious combat wound".

US, EU pledge nearly $3 billion

The United States Treasury announces it will send an additional $1.7 billion in economic aid to Ukraine to help fund its recovery from Russia's invasion.

"This aid will help Ukraine's democratic government provide essential services for the people of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says in a statement. The funds are part of the $7.5 billion aid package signed by President Joe Biden in May.

And European Union finance ministers approve one billion euros ($1 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine, a first instalment of a promised nine-billion-euro package for Kyiv agreed in May.

"This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure," says Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, whose country holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

Turkey to host grain talks

Turkey says it will host Russian and Ukrainian delegations together with UN diplomats on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of stalled grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

The meeting with Turkish officials comes as food prices soar around the world due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grains.

But its shipments have been blocked by Russian warships and mines that Kyiv has laid across the Black Sea.

Toll climbs after eastern strike

The death toll from a Russian missile strike which partially destroyed an apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar on Sunday rises to 38, as Moscow's forces seek to consolidate their control over the eastern Donbas region.

Meanwhile, Russian forces launch "massive" strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, with missiles hitting two medical facilities and residential buildings, the city's mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych says.

The regional head, Vitaliy Kim, says 12 people were wounded.

Lego pulls out

The world's largest toymaker, Denmark's Lego, says it will stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of its Moscow staff and a partnership with a company operating 81 stores in Russia.

A Lego spokeswoman says the company has decided to "indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment".

