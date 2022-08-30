War in Ukraine: latest developments

In Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, at least five people died as Russian shelling hit the centre

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

'Heavy fighting' for Kherson

The Ukrainian presidency reports "heavy fighting" in "almost the entire territory" of the strategic Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson.

On Monday Ukrainian troops launched a widely anticipated counter-offensive to retake the region which was seized by Russia early in the war.

Kherson, the first major city to fall to Russia after its February 24 invasion, shares its name with the region that is important for agriculture and is adjacent to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

In late July, Sergey Khlan, a local deputy and adviser to the regional governor, said the region would be recaptured by Kyiv's forces by September.

Five killed in Kharkiv

In Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, at least five people are killed as Russian shelling hits the centre, the mayor Igor Terekhov says. Seven people were also wounded.

Regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, gives a slightly lower death toll of four and says another four were injured.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv," Synegubov says on Telegram, as he warns residents to "stay inside the shelters".

Ukrainian grain reaches Djibouti

A UN-chartered ship loaded with Ukrainian wheat destined for millions at risk of starvation in Ethiopia arrives in Djibouti.

The bulk carrier MV Brave Commander carrying 23,000 tonnes of grain docked in the Horn of Africa port city, the UN's World Food Programme says, two weeks after leaving Ukraine.

Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia's invasion, raising fears of a global food crisis.

Exports of grains, other foodstuffs and fertilisers from three Black Sea ports resumed at the start of this month under a deal between Kyiv and Moscow that was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July.

According to the Joint Coordination Centre which manages the sea corridor, more than 720,000 tonnes of grain have already left Ukraine.

Germany braced for gas cuts

Government measures to ensure gas supplies over winter have prepared Germany to deal with further curbs in Russian deliveries, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says, a day before Moscow is due to cut off gas delivery for three days.

Germany has set about weaning itself off Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine, bringing mothballed coal power plants back online, launching a drive to save power and filling gas storage facilities ahead of the end of the year.

The government says it has made faster progress replenishing gas stocks than expected and should meet an October target early.

The preparations meant Germany "was in a much better position in terms of security of supply than was foreseeable a couple of months ago," Scholz says.

"We can deal well with the threats we are confronted with from Russia, which uses gas as part of its strategy in the war against Ukraine," he adds

