War in Ukraine: latest developments

The Bolshoi Theatre is emblazoned with the letters Z and V -- symbols of Russian troops in Ukraine -- and the slogan 'We'll Fulfil the Task'

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Advertising Read more

G7 to 'urgently' impose Russian oil price cap

G7 members announce plans to urgently implement a price cap on Russian oil imports in an effort to sap the Kremlin of some of its export earnings and funding for the war in Ukraine.

"We commit to urgently work on the finalisation and implementation of this measure", G7 finance ministers said in a statement.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States did not say what price they would pay for Russian crude.

They said they hoped other countries would follow their lead "in order to maximise effectiveness" of the measure.

The US has led the push for the price cap, which would mark a serious escalation of the West's sanctions on Russia. Energy exports are Russia's biggest earner.

UN visit to nuclear plant 'positive': Kremlin

The Kremlin describes as "very positive" the visit by UN inspectors to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, adding it is "too early" to evaluate the UN's work.

A 14-strong team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the facility on Thursday to assess the impact of the war on its operations in the face of regular shelling of the area around the plant, which is close to the frontline.

"In general, we are very positive about the fact that, despite all the difficulties and problems... the commission arrived and started to work," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Thursday the "physical integrity" of the plant had been "violated" by the shelling and that staff would remain there until "Sunday or Monday" to continue their assessment.

Russian warning on Nord Stream

The Kremlin warns that the Nord Stream pipeline, which supplies Europe with Russian gas, may face future technical difficulties following three days of maintenance that put it out of action.

"There are no technical reserves, only one turbine is working," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"So the reliability of the operation, of the whole system, is at risk," he said of the pipeline which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Russia has slashed its gas deliveries to Europe on several occasions since the start of its offensive in Ukraine in response to Western sanctions, sending energy prices through the roof.

Europe has accused Moscow of using energy for blackmail and worked on securing alternative supplies in order to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

US raids properties of Putin-allied oligarch

US police have raided several properties belonging to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who is under Western sanctions, according to NBC News.

The raids targeted an apartment on Manhattan's lavish Park Avenue, a house in the Hamptons, an upscale vacation destination near New York City, and a property on Miami's Fisher Island believed to be linked to Vekselberg.

Vekselberg is the head of the Renova Group, a Moscow-based conglomerate.

In April, his 90-million-euro ($99 million) superyacht was seized by Spanish authorities in Mallorca at the request of the US government.

burs-cb/bp

© 2022 AFP