Denial of election results is 'path to chaos': Biden

Washington (AFP) – US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept election results is a "path to chaos."

"There are candidates running for every level of office in America... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," Biden said in excerpts released by the White House from a speech he is to deliver in Washington later in the day.

"That is the path to chaos in America," he said. "It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And, it is un-American.

"As I've said before, you can't love your country only when you win," the Democratic president added.

Speaking six days days ahead of bitterly contested midterm elections, Biden said: "This is no ordinary year.

"In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk.

"But we are this year," he said.

The consensus among election watchers is that Democrats will be swept from power in the House of Representatives in a Republican red tide on Tuesday, while the party's control of the Senate is hanging by a thread.

