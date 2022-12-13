In Peru, outside Castillo's prison supporters vow fight to the end

Supporters of former Peru president Pedro Castillo protest in front of the prison where he is being held after he was arrested and accused of rebellion and conspiracy

Lima (AFP) – Tearfully, an emotional Ana Karina Ramos vows to stay "as long as is necessary" in front of the prison where Peru's former president Pedro Castillo is being held after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

"We have been sleeping here for four nights and we will stay here until the president returns to the palace," says Ramos.

She is among about 100 Castillo supporters who have set up camp in front of the prison in the eastern suburbs of Lima.

Riot police with huge transparent shields guard the iron gates at the entrance.

'The people are with you'

On December 7, leftist former rural school teacher Castillo, 53, ordered the dissolution of parliament just hours before the legislature was due to hold a third impeachment vote against him since he assumed office in July 2021.

Parliament, though, ignored him and went ahead with the vote, overwhelmingly deciding to impeach him for "moral incapacity," a supposed political flaw that has been heavily criticized by international organizations who say it is too subjective a term.

Supporters demanding the release of Peru's former president Pedro Castillo have been sleeping for days in front of the prison where he is being held © Cris BOURONCLE / AFP

Castillo was arrested a few hours later by his own security detail as he headed to the Mexican embassy hoping to claim political asylum.

Prosecutors have accused him of "rebellion" and "conspiracy."

A trade unionist and outsider with no connection to the traditional political elites, Castillo is popular in rural Andean regions.

Many have made their way from there to the capital to show their support, shouting "Pedro friend!" and "Insurrection!"

Dirty mattresses and cushions are piled up on the pavement alongside a small khaki-colored tent.

A piece of paper pinned to the tent reads: "If there is no freedom, there will be revolution! Chin up president Castillo."

Ramos is convinced Castillo was unjustly jailed because he is "a peasant, a farmer, a teacher, an honest man."

"We sleep here because we want to fight for dignity, for the homeland," she adds.

"We are defending the homeland for our children, for those who will come next."

'Fight or be trampled'

When Castillo's lawyers arrive to meet with him, they must cross a police cordon and pass through a crowd of journalists.

Supporters of former Peru president Pedro Castillo prepare food for those that have settled in for the long haul outside the prison where he is being held as they demand his release © Cris BOURONCLE / AFP

"Rubbish press! Liars!" shout the protesters.

Someone throws an orange that fails to hit anyone.

Another protester throws used tissues in a sign of disdain for the press they accuse of supporting right-wing politicians and the rich.

"It is time to fight! For our children, for our grandchildren," says indigenous protester Mayra Llantoy. "Because if we give in now, we will always be trampled."

Like most of the demonstrators, she says Castillo is the victim of a conspiracy and claims -- along with the former president's allies -- that he had been drugged when he made his speech attempting to dissolve parliament.

"During the announcement he was shaking. I realized he was scared. His eyes were rolling," says Llantoy, a young mother who works as a street vendor.

Miriam Castro, 52, is preparing a corn-based soup to distribute to protesters.

Supporters of Peru's detained ex-president Pedro Castillo claim the former rural school teacher is the victim of a conspiracy © Cris BOURONCLE / AFP

"We are here. I don't want to stay for the whole year, or two, but we want president Castillo to be free," says Castro.

