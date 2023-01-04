US resumes full immigrant visa service in Havana

Washington reduced its mission in Havana to a bare minimum in 2017 after alleged 'sonic attacks'

Havana (AFP) – Five years after it was closed due to mysterious "sonic attacks" on diplomatic staff, the US consulate in Havana on Wednesday resumed full immigrant visa services for Cubans.

The reopening came amid a record exodus from the communist island to the United States, mainly by undocumented migrants, as Cuba suffers its worst economic crisis in 30 years.

Cubans, many of whom had been waiting for years, rejoiced at the new ease of access. Since 2017, they have had to travel at great cost to a third country, usually Guyana in South America, to submit visa requests.

"Everything went very fast," said Melissa Vazquez, 18, after putting in her application. She said she had been waiting seven years to be reunited with her father, who lives in the United States.

"I have to come (back to) fetch my visa, and I can travel," said Vazquez.

The US embassy last week said it sought to "ensure safe, legal, and orderly migration of Cubans by expanding consular operations in Havana" and resuming immigrant visa processing.

Tourist visas remain off limits for now.

The consulate was also resuming the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program (CFRP), which allows islanders who qualify to join relatives in the United States without an immigrant visa.

The consulate was closed under the administration of then-president Donald Trump after diplomatic staff and their families fell ill with symptoms later nicknamed Havana Syndrome.

US missions in other countries also subsequently claimed to have been targeted, but the exact nature of the alleged attacks remains a mystery.

No warming

Since Joe Biden replaced Trump as president in 2021, several high-level meetings have sought to find a solution to the migratory standoff.

In May last year, the consulate resumed "limited" visa services.

"It is a good sign that the governments of both countries are talking to each other about how to manage migration flows in an orderly and rational way," analyst Michael Shifter of Georgetown University in Washington told AFP.

Jorge Duany, a Cuba specialist at Florida International University, pointed out that the talks were "limited to migration issues" and did not indicate a general warming of ties.

The United States has had sanctions against Cuba for 60 years.

After a four-year relaxation during the presidency of Barack Obama, relations deteriorated under his successor Trump, who reinforced sanctions.

Despite election promises, Biden has not reversed the measures, in fact hardening his speech following a wave of anti-government protests on the island in July 2021 that saw hundreds arrested and jailed.

Washington has kept Cuba on its list of countries deemed sponsors of terrorism and recently added it to another of countries undermining religious freedom.

'Direct link'

The Caribbean island nation was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which crippled its critical tourism sector.

Remittances sent from abroad -- which in 2019 reached $3.7 billion and is another vital source of income for Cubans -- also largely dried up in recent years with travel blocked.

"There is a direct link between the upsurge of extreme (US) measures against the Cuban economy and the dramatic migratory flow," Johana Tablada, a senior official in Cuba's foreign affairs department, told AFP in November,

Last year, Washington gave more than 20,000 visas to Cuban nationals -- the first time since 2017 that it complied with a provision under a 1994 bilateral agreement to issue that number every year.

More than 277,000 Cubans entered the United States illegally in the 12 months from December 2021, according to American authorities.

In 2021, during the pandemic, the number was just 39,000.

Departures shot up since November 2021, when Cuba ally Nicaragua eliminated the visa requirement for islanders, meaning many would-be migrants now fly to the Central American country to start the dangerous trek on foot to the United States.

By resuming visa services, "Mr Biden is trying to recalibrate his policy towards Cuba, seeking a middle way between Trump’s 'maximum pressure' and Obama's 'rapprochement,'" said Duany.

"But for the time being the changes in American policy towards the island have been minimal," he added.

And according to Shifter: "For the moment the conditions are not there to move towards a normalization of relations."

