Ex-husband and in-laws charged with murdering Hong Kong model

Hong Kong (AFP) – The ex-husband and two former in-laws of a Hong Kong model were charged on Monday with her murder, after police revealed they had found more body parts during a weekend search.

Abby Choi, who had appeared in fashion magazines and attracted more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, was reported missing on Tuesday, the prosecutor told the court.

On Saturday, police said that partial remains had been discovered in the fridge and soup pots of a seaside house.

After a later examination of materials seized at the property, police uncovered what they believe to be Choi's skull, hair and several ribs.

The 28-year-old's ex-husband Alex Kwong, as well as his father Kwong Kau and brother Anthony Kwong, were charged with murder on Monday and face up to life in prison.

Choi's former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, was charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

The property where police found bodily remains was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, according to superintendent Alan Chung.

A forensic examination found a hole at the back of the skull that could be evidence of a fatal attack.

"We believe the victim had been attacked when she was in the vehicle (that took her to the house) and that she was already unconscious when she arrived," Chung told reporters on Sunday night.

According to police, Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving a luxury property.

The mother of two had divorced Kwong and remarried Chris Tam, the scion of a wealthy Hong Kong family.

Kwong, 28, was arrested on Saturday at a Hong Kong pier after what police described as a failed attempt to flee by speedboat.

A fifth suspect connected to Choi's former father-in-law was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of "assisting criminals".

Chung said all suspects in the case had been arrested and the force would continue to search for missing body parts.

Judge Peony Wong denied bail for the accused on Monday and adjourned the case until May, pending further investigations.

© 2023 AFP