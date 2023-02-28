France spent 630 mn euros hosting Ukrainian refugees in 2022

Paris (AFP) – France spent more than 630 million euros last year hosting almost 115,000 refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country's top audit body said Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The state auditor, the Cour des Comptes, said in a report that Ukrainians seeking shelter had enjoyed "satisfactory" conditions under a never-before-seen "temporary protection" scheme in 2022.

The scheme has allowed them access to rights denied to other asylum seekers, including the ability to work, health services, schooling for children and emergency accommodation.

Costs for the comparatively generous programme reached 634 million euros ($673 million), with most spent on housing (250 million euros) and cash payouts (220 million euros).

Per person, Paris spent around twice as much on Ukrainian refugees as on "classic asylum seekers", the auditor found.

For instance, housing for Ukrainians cost around 38 euros daily per person, compared with less than 18 in pre-existing asylum facilities.

The auditors encouraged the government to make sure support is kept up for ordinary people hosting refugees in their homes.

At present, Paris is spending almost 800,000 euros per month supporting 900 households who volunteered as hosts, the housing ministry told AFP last week.

But there is no guarantee these state payouts will continue into the future, the auditors warned.

© 2023 AFP