Macron says era of French interference in Africa is 'over'

Libreville (AFP) – President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the era of French interference in Africa was "well over" as he began a four-nation tour of the continent to renew frayed ties.

Advertising Read more

Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing in the region.

Macron said France harboured no desire to return to past policies of interfering in Africa ahead of an environment summit in Gabon, the first leg of his trip.

"The age of Francafrique is well over," Macron said in remarks to the French community in the capital Libreville, referring to France's post-colonisation strategy of supporting authoritarian leaders to defend its interests.

"Sometimes I get the feeling that mindsets haven't moved along as much as we have, when I read, hear and see people ascribing intentions to France that it doesn't have."

"Francafrique" is a favourite target of pan-Africanists, who say that after the wave of decolonisation in 1960 France propped up dictators in its former colonies in exchange for access to resources and military bases.

Macron and his predecessors, notably Francois Hollande, have previously declared that the policy is dead and that France has no intention of meddling in sovereign affairs.

Military revamp

Ahead of his visit, Macron on Monday said there would be a "noticeable reduction" in France's troop presence in Africa "in the coming months" and a greater focus on training and equipping allied countries' forces.

France has in the past year withdrawn troops from former colonies Mali, Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic.

Anti-French sentiment is running high in some of France's former French colonies, including Mali © Issouf SANOGO / AFP

The pullout from Mali and Burkina Faso, where its soldiers were supporting the Sahel nations battle a long-running jihadist insurgency, came on the back of a wave of local hostility.

In his remarks on Thursday, Macron insisted the planned reorganisation was "neither a withdrawal nor disengagement", defining it as adapting to the needs of partners.

More than 3,000 French soldiers are deployed in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Djibouti, according to official figures.

Another 3,000 are in the Sahel region of West Africa, including in Niger and Chad.

Forest protection drive

Macron landed in Libreville on Wednesday and will later head to Angola, Congo-Brazzaville and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

His comments came before several heads of state were due to attend the One Forest Summit in Libreville, which will focus on preserving rainforests that play a vital role in the global climate system.

The forests of the vast Congo River basin represent the planet's second-largest carbon sink after the Amazon.

The forests of Central Africa are home to huge biodiversity including elephants and gorillas © Steeve JORDAN / AFP

They are also home to huge biodiversity including forest elephants and gorillas, and bear traces of the settlement of early humanity.

But they face threats such as poaching, deforestation for the oil, palm and rubber industries, and illegal logging and mineral exploitation.

Macron spoke of the challenges of mobilising international finance as he and Gabonese Environment Minister Lee White toured the Raponda Walker Arboretum, a protected coastal area north of Libreville.

"We always speak of billions in our summits, but people see little of it on the ground because the systems are imperfect," he said.

His schedule included meeting scientists, NGOs and private sector actors at the presidential palace.

Other presidents expected to attend the summit are host Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon; Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville; Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic; Chad's Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno; and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

There are fears Macron's visit will detract from the rainforest summit's main goal and buoy Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba © LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

The gathering kicked off on Wednesday with exchanges between ministers, civil society representatives and experts.

He then stops in the Republic of Congo, another former French colony, where Sassou Nguesso has ruled for a total of almost four decades, and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

© 2023 AFP