Four bodies found after Swiss house explosion

Fire engulfed the Swiss lakeside home following an explosion

Geneva (AFP) – Four bodies were on Thursday found in the rubble from an explosion and fire that destroyed a residential home in western Switzerland, police said.

Advertising Read more

Emergency services were alerted to a blast in the detached house in the lakeside town of Yverdon-les-Bains, in the Swiss canton of Vaud, at 6:40 am (0540 GMT), police said.

A blaze engulfed the building following the explosion.

"The building was completely destroyed by the flames. Several occupants died and were found in the rubble," Vaud police spokesman Florence Maillard said in a statement.

"Four victims were found dead in the home. A child is still being sought."

The main Vaud newspaper 24 Heures said a family of five lived in the house.

Emergency services were alerted to a blast at Yverdon-les-Bains early Thursday © Olivier ALLENSPACH / FLASHPRESS/ALLENSPACH/AFP

Firefighters could be seen working on the wrecked roof as smoke billowed from the building. Police and ambulances were also sent to the scene, the police said.

The cause of the explosion was unknown. Police launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

© 2023 AFP