25 injured after ship lurches in Edinburgh dock

Edinburgh (AFP) – Fifteen were taken to hospital and 10 others treated for injuries on Wednesday after a ship tipped over in high winds at a dry dock in Edinburgh, prompting emergency services to declare a "major incident".

Research vessel the Petrel was left listing at a 45-degree angle at the Imperial Dock in the Leith district in the north of the Scottish capital.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it took 15 patients to hospital and treated and discharged a further 10 at the scene after dispatching five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other units.

The local National Health Service (NHS) provider said it was "on standby to receive a number of patients" at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary from the scene and urged others not to attend unless in an emergency.

The incident, which began at around 8:30 am (0830 GMT), prompted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to mobilise four trucks and other equipment, a spokesperson said.

Police Scotland confirmed its officers had also attended and the coastguard agency said teams from three stations assisted at the "major incident".

Local councillor Adam McVey described it as "terrifying" for those on board, tweeting that "strong winds" had dislodged the vessel.

The 76-metre Petrel was previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen but is no longer owned by his estate, British media reported.

The ship is said to weigh 3,000 tonnes and has been at the dry dock since 2020, reports said.

