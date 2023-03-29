Biden, Argentine president affirm 'economic integration'

US President Joe Biden and President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House

Washington (AFP) – US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed an "enormous opportunity" to increase economic integration with Argentina as he hosted the South American country's President Alberto Fernandez at the White House.

"This meeting is a chance to reaffirm that nothing is beyond our reach if we work together," Biden said seated next to his counterpart in the Oval Office.

The two countries are embarking "on the next century of our partnership" after 200 years of diplomatic relations, he added, citing an "enormous opportunity to increase our economic integration."

Biden recalled that he should have received Fernandez last summer, but had to cancel after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

The Argentine leader thanked his host for US support in the relationship between Buenos Aires and international economic organizations. The International Monetary Fund recently announced a new deal with Argentina that paved the way for the disbursement of some $5.3 billion.

Fernandez also stressed his country's willingness to cooperate with the United States in the fight against climate change, saying that his country was facing the worst drought in its history.

