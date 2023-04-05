Key ally Poland pledges backing for Kyiv NATO bid

Warsaw (AFP) – Poland assured on Wednesday its backing for Kyiv's NATO membership bid as Ukraine's leader visited the Polish capital in a show of thanks for support since Russia's invasion.

Advertising Read more

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Poland, which has been one of its staunchest backers in the war, providing it with weapons and welcoming refugees.

"Today we are trying to get for Ukraine... additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine's military potential," Polish President Andrzej Duda said after talks with Zelensky.

These guarantees are an "introduction to Ukraine's full membership in NATO," Duda added, saying Poland "firmly" supports Kyiv's bid to join the alliance.

Russia President Vladimir Putin has used Ukraine's wish to join the alliance as an excuse to justify the offensive, though Ukraine was a long way from joining when fighting started in February 2022.

Zelensky thanked Poland for its support © Wojtek Radwanski / AFP

Zelensky thanked Poland for supporting Kyiv's efforts to enter both the European Union and NATO.

"I would like to convey to our partners, who are constantly looking for compromises on our way to NATO, that Ukraine will be uncompromising in this as well," Zelensky said.

"I am grateful that Poland will be with us on this path," he added.

'Whole remaining fleet'

Poland, which borders Ukraine, became the first NATO member to pledge the MiG-29 fighter jets that Ukraine had been asking for.

Warsaw said on Monday it had transferred some of its already promised fighter jets to Ukraine, after fellow NATO member Slovakia announced it had shipped an initial batch of its own.

"I think that in the future we will be able to transfer our whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine, if there is still such a need," Duda said of 28 MiG-29 jets in Poland's possession.

He said he would require NATO's authorisation for such a move.

Poland, which borders Ukraine, became the first NATO member to pledge the MiG-29 fighter jets © RADOSLAW JOZWIAK / AFP/File

Warsaw has also delivered to Ukraine Leopard 2A4 tanks, which Kyiv had long sought for its effort to dislodge Russia from its territory.

Zelensky and Duda, having held bilateral talks, were also due to jointly deliver remarks in the historic centre of the Polish capital at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

Since the start of Russia's invasion, Zelensky has visited Washington, London, Paris and Brussels and the visit to Poland was kept secret until being announced Monday.

'Never forget'

Zelensky's team had said the programme in Warsaw would be focused on defence issues as the war in Ukraine rages.

The Ukrainian leader however was also due to meet volunteers and rescue workers and mayors of Polish cities along the border with Ukraine, his office said.

Since the beginning of the offensive, Poland has hosted an influx of Ukrainian fleeing the war.

"I will never get tired of thanking the ordinary Polish people who have been helping the ordinary Ukrainian people since the beginning of the Russian invasion," Zelensky told press conference in Warsaw.

The visit is the sixth time that the Polish and Ukrainian leaders have met © Wojtek Radwanski / AFP

"Ukraine will never forget your humane attitude towards Ukrainians."

Despite its support, Poland has recently seen a wave of protests by farmers over Ukrainian grain exports which they say are driving down market prices.

On Wednesday, the Polish agriculture minister announced he was stepping down following the protests and blamed the European Union for inaction in helping the farmers.

The visit is the sixth time that the Polish and Ukrainian leaders have met, with Poland's head of state travelling to Kyiv four times over the last year.

© 2023 AFP