UN urges probe after call for killing of Sudan mission head

Islamist demonstrators in Sudan called for the UN Special Representative Volker Perthes to 'get out'

Khartoum (AFP) – The United Nations on Tuesday urged Sudanese authorities to investigate after a man publicly asked for a religious edict allowing the murder of the UN's mission chief.

Since Monday, a video has circulated on social media in the northeast African country showing an elderly man verbally attacking UN Special Representative Volker Perthes.

The outburst came at a conference of Islamist parties and others linked to the regime of ousted president Omar al-Bashir.

The man, who identified himself as "Abdelmoneim", accused Perthes of committing "violations", "breaches", and excluding some factions in talks aiming at ending a crisis that began with the country's October 2021 military coup.

"I am personally asking for a fatwa... to spill his (Volker's) blood," the man said. "I am volunteering to carry it out."

On Tuesday, UNITAMS said it was "deeply concerned" by the video.

"The language of incitement and violence will only deepen divisions on the ground, but it will not deter the mission from carrying out its duties," it said in a statement.

"We call on the Sudanese authorities to initiate legal measures and ensure a proper investigation."

Later on Tuesday, conference organisers said the event was open for the public and the content of the man's speech "does not represent" it.

However, in a statement, the organisers reiterated criticism of the UN mission saying it played a "negative role" and was "similar to a foreign political party... imposing a foreign vision on the Sudanese people."

Late last year thousands of Islamists held demonstrations to reject UN mediation efforts between civilian and military leaders. They denounced "foreign interference" and called for Perthes to "get out."

The coup by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed a transition to civilian rule established following the 2019 ouster of longtime strongman Bashir.

It prompted cuts to crucial international aid in one of the world's poorest countries, and triggered regular pro-democracy demonstrations which have been met by a crackdown that has led to the deaths of 125 people.

UNITAMS has pushed to resolve the political crisis, and in December hailed a tentative agreement between Sudan's military leaders and civilian factions, the first component of a two-phase political process aimed at restoring the democratic transition.

The followup phase, slated to be signed this month, has been delayed twice over disagreements between military and paramilitary elements on security sector reform, according to analysts.

