Prince William pulls pint of Kingmaker on pub trip

'You always have the best conversations in pubs,' said the Prince of Wales

London (AFP) – Prince William and his wife Kate visited a London pub on Thursday, pulling a pint of Kingmaker ahead of his father King Charles III's coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales dropped into the Dog and Duck in the Soho entertainment district to chat to representatives from the hospitality industry, which is set for a bumper weekend thanks to the coronation on Saturday.

William, the heir to the throne, pulled the first-ever pint of Kingmaker, a pale ale brewed to celebrate the coronation.

"You always have the best conversations in pubs -- you never know who you are going to meet," he said.

The 40-year-old prince was handed a full cider glass, joking that he would have to mind how much he drank and "get back into work mode".

Kate meanwhile said the excitement for the coronation was "already starting to build" -- and that their eldest child Prince George was "excited" about the ceremony after taking part in rehearsals.

William and Kate chatted with well-wishers outside, shaking hands with members of the crowd. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

George, aged nine, is second in line to the throne. On Saturday he will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with holding the robes.

The Dog and Duck, originally built in 1734, is one of the oldest pubs in Soho.

To get there, the couple took their first ride on the Elizabeth Line, the new rail line running beneath the British capital, named after William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II who died in September last year after 70 years on the throne.

They rode three stops, chatting to transport workers about plans for the weekend, when tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the city.

William, like his son George, will have an active role in the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The heir will help his father to don the 1821 Imperial Mantle -- a floor-length cloak made of cloth of gold and weighing at least three kilograms.

