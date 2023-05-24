Blinken urges DR Congo leader to respect protests

Washington (AFP) – Washington is calling on the Democratic Republic of Congo's leader to respect the right to protest after police used force against an opposition march, the State Department said Wednesday.

Opposition activists plead with a Congolese policeman during a demonstration in Kinshasa on May 20, 2023 © Junior KANNAH / AFP/File

1 min

