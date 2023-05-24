World's biggest warship visits Oslo, angering Russia

Oslo (AFP) – The world's biggest warship, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, arrived in Oslo on Wednesday for a stopover criticised by neighbouring Russia as an "illogical and harmful" show of force.

The 337-metre (1,106-foot) USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier of the US Navy in the Oslo Fjord on Wednesday

The 337-metre (1,106-foot) nuclear-powered ship with a displacement of more than 100,000 tonnes sailed into the Oslo Fjord under escort, where it will stay for several days before heading to the Arctic, according to Norwegian media, where military exercises will be take place.

"The aircraft carrier's visit and presence provides ... a unique opportunity to develop our cooperation and work closely together with our most important ally, the United States," the Norwegian military said in a statement.

The highly-publicised visit, which comes amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine, was strongly criticised by the Russian embassy.

"There are no issues in the North that require a military solution, nor issues that require outside intervention," Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov told AFP by email.

"Considering that Oslo admits that Russia poses no direct military threat to Norway, such shows of force seem illogical and harmful," he added.

NATO member Norway shares a land border with Russia in the Far North as well as a maritime border in the Barents Sea.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, which can transport up to 90 aircraft and helicopters, is expected to remain moored in the Norwegian capital for several days.

A vast airspace and sea ban has been implemented around the vessel.

According to online daily Barents Observer, the ship is expected to head for the Arctic in several days, ahead of the start on May 29 of the Arctic Challenge Exercise gathering 150 aircraft from 14 Western countries.

