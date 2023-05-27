Giant anti-government rally in Belgrade over mass shootings

Belgrade (AFP) – Tens of thousands of people staged the fourth weekly anti-government protest in the Serbian capital Belgrade Saturday after two back-to-back shootings that killed 18 people, half of them children.

The protests took shape after the May 3 and May 4 mass shootings that left 18 people dead and 20 wounded

Carrying flowers, the demonstrators defied heavy rain and ringed the building of the state-run RTS broadcaster, demanding the resignations of top directors and editors.

The "Serbia against violence" protests have culminated into some of the largest rallies since widespread demonstrations triggered the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic over two decades ago.

They have tapped into simmering anger at the ruling party over what protesters say is a culture of violence fanned by the government and the media outlets they control.

"I am here because I am fed up with the lies and corruption. Nothing will change here until people realise it is posible and that we do have a choice," 40-year-old Dusan Valent told AFP.

Nine of the dead were students at a Belgrade elementary school who were gunned down by a 13-year-old pupil.

The demonstrators also want the government to revoke the broadcasting licences of television channels promoting violent content, and a ban on pro-government newspapers that stir tensions by targeting political dissidents.

Demonstrators lay flowers in front of the National Assembly © Oliver Bunic / AFP

They also want the interior minister and the head of the intelligence service to resign.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic organised a rally of his own supporters on Friday in a show of force against the opposition-led protests.

Vucic initially dismissed the protests as a "political" stunt, but seemingly softened the stance towards the demonstrators.

"Those who rallied in the past couple of weeks are, for the most part, good, decent and normal people who want what's good for Serbia," Vucic said during a rally on Friday.

"Those I cannot appreciate are the politicians, who will make history with dishonour, by abusing the greatest tragedy of our people," he said, referring to the shootings.

But Vucic turned down their demand for a transitional government ahead of new elections.

