The good father: Al Pacino a dad again at 83

Los Angeles (AFP) – Actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, a representative said Thursday.

Al Pacino has reportedly become a father again, at the age of 83

Advertising Read more

The star's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, publicist Stan Rosenfield told AFP.

Pacino -- known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar -- has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.

© 2023 AFP