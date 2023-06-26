US LGBTQ club shooting suspect pleads guilty

Los Angeles (AFP) – A 23-year-old who shot five people dead at an LGBTQ club in the US state of Colorado last year pleaded guilty on Monday and will face life in prison.

A makeshift memorial near the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub where five people were shot dead

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies as non-binary, was facing more than 300 criminal counts for the November 19, 2022 rampage in Colorado Springs.

Aldrich was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, carrying out bias-motivated crimes and other offenses.

The murder charges carry a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

The bearded and heavy-set Aldrich appeared in an El Paso County court on Monday and told the judge he accepted the terms of the plea deal.

Aldrich was overpowered by patrons of Club Q in Colorado Springs after opening fire with an AR-15-style assault rifle, killing five people and injuring 18.

The shooting was the latest in a long history of attacks on LGBTQ venues in the United States, the deadliest of which claimed 49 lives at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016.

With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country -- 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before.

