Beer factory leak turns Japanese port red

Tokyo (AFP) – Officials were left red-faced at a beer factory in Japan's Okinawa region on Tuesday, after a mishap turned a large body of water a sinister shade of scarlet.

The red water poses no danger to humans or the marine ecosystem, the beer company said

A leak filled a port area in the city of Nago with the lurid-coloured water, which one Twitter user described as looking "venomous".

Orion Breweries said water used for cooling, which contains a liquid called propylene glycol -- dyed red with food colouring -- had leaked from a factory in the area.

In a statement, it apologised for "causing enormous trouble and worry".

"We believe the leaked cooling water seeped through rainwater gutters into a river, and consequently turned the ocean red," the company said.

A leak filled a port area in the city of Nago with the luridly coloured water © Handout / The 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/AFP

Okinawa is a subtropical island chain famed for its crystal blue waters, and is popular with scuba divers.

"The red does look venomous, but it's a relief to learn it's just food colouring and not likely to cause major damage," wrote a Twitter user under the name Aresu.

