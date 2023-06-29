Mother leads rally in memory of French teen killed by police

Nanterre (France) (AFP) – Thousands of people on Thursday took to the streets of a Paris suburb to remember a French teen killed by police during a traffic stop, with protesters led by his mother as anger showed no sign of abating.

The march in memory of Nahel was led by his mother Mounia

Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday in an incident captured on video that has reignited debate in France about police tactics.

A march in Nahel's memory was led by his mother Mounia who waved at the crowds from an open top truck wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan "Justice for Nahel 27/06/23" and also brandishing a heart shape.

"No justice, no peace!", the crowds chanted, adding: "Everyone hates the police!".

At first there was no sign of the kind of violence that has marked the late-night protests over the past 48 hours across France.

But then tensions rose, with some protesters throwing projectiles at police outside the main local administration building. Security forces dispersed the protest by firing tear gas.

Some 6,200 people were at the march, according to a police source who asked not to be named.

Some carried signs such as "Police kill", "How many other Nahels were not filmed?" and "Our lives are in danger".

Assa Traore, a well-known activist against police violence whose brother died after being arrested in 2016, told the rally: "The whole world must see that when we march for Nahel, we march for all those who were not filmed."

The local MP from France's Green party Sabrina Sebaihi said: "This march is a moment of meditation and mourning for the family, it is important to respect it."

