UK court hears Spacey kissed accuser's neck and said 'be cool'

London (AFP) – A man accusing Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him said the Hollywood actor told him to "be cool" as he kissed his neck and grabbed his crotch, a London court heard on Tuesday.

US actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to 12 sexual offences, including indecent assault, against four men between 2001 and 2013

The accuser, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said in a videotaped police interview played to jurors that he met Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner for "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects", at a pub.

He said the actor joined him and his friends for drinks and then invited the group to "carry on the party" at the place where he was staying in the Cotswolds, southern England.

While at the property, the witness said he accidentally let out the actor's dog, Southwark Crown Court in south London heard.

The complainant told a police officer that after he apologised for the dog escaping, Spacey approached him in a "huggy motion".

"We did an awkward man-hug as I call it –- he hugged me, I did a sort of pat on the back type of thing.

"At that point he kissed my neck twice and grabbed my crotch. He said the words 'be cool, be cool' twice," he said.

The jury heard that the alleged victim put his arm between himself and Spacey and "pushed him against a wall", saying: "I am sorry man, I don't bat for that team".

He said that after he rejected Spacey, the actor had an "immediate panicked look on his face" before leaving the room.

The accuser said it "all happened quite swiftly" and he was "a bit teary" when he left the property.

The court heard on Monday from the first alleged victim, who said Spacey was an aggressive "predator" uncomfortable with his sexuality.

At the start of the trial last week, the prosecution described Spacey as a "sexual bully", whose preferred method of assault was grabbing other men in the crotch.

Proceedings will resume on Wednesday.

