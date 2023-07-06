UK Tory MP facing suspension, election after groping claims upheld

London (AFP) – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have another local election on his hands after a parliamentary committee on Thursday upheld groping allegations against a former senior government official and recommended an eight-week suspension.

Conservative MP Chris Pincher resigned in July 2022 as deputy chief whip -- an official in charge of party discipline -- following accusations that he groped two men while drunk at an exclusive London club.

The cross-party Standards Committee said Pincher's actions amounted to "sexual misconduct" and his behaviour was "unwanted, upsetting and inappropriate".

The watchdog of MPs' behaviour said Pincher's conduct "represented an abuse of power" and was "profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned".

It recommended a suspension of eight weeks which, if approved by the wider House of Commons, could pave the way for a by-election in Pincher's constituency of Tamworth, central England, if enough constituents demand it.

Pincher has previously said he will not stand in the forthcoming general election, which is expected next year.

Sunak's Conservatives are already facing by-elections in three seats, including in the constituency of former prime minister Boris Johnson, who resigned as a lawmaker last month.

His resignation pre-empted a report from another parliamentary committee, which ruled that Johnson repeatedly lied to parliament about coronavirus lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

The handling of the pandemic and the "Partygate" scandal saw Johnson's popularity as prime minister plummet.

A series of other scandals involving Tory MPs proved to be the last straw.

Dozens of members of the government resigned in July 2022 after it emerged that Johnson knew of concerns about the inappropriate behaviour of Pincher before he appointed him to his government.

Johnson resigned as prime minister shortly after.

