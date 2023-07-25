'Guardian angels': Rhodes locals help fire-stranded tourists

Rhodes (Greece) (AFP) – In the yard of a private school far from the wildfires raging on the Greek island of Rhodes, children kicked a ball as a man relaxed under the scorching sun.

Locals on Rhodes have been helping to tackle the fires and support stranded tourists

While the inferno has wrought havoc on the dream vacation of thousands of tourists, a few hundred of them have found shelter at the Rodion School in the island's northeast.

"Some were less lucky than us, they had to run to the beach to save their lives," said Vincent, a Swiss tourist who declined to give his surname.

The family of five was vacationing in the popular tourist spot of Lindos when they were forced to evacuate in panic on Saturday as the wildfires inched perilously close to coastal resorts in the south of the island.

The Rodion was closed for summer, but decided to hurriedly reopen as part of an island-wide mobilisation that saw hundreds of people housed in indoor gyms, halls and other hotels until they could board flights home.

More than 260 firefighters were still battling flames for an eighth consecutive day on Rhodes on Tuesday, supported by two helicopters and two planes.

"School staff were immediately mobilised and dozens of volunteers came forward to help. The scale of solidarity exceeds our expectations," said the school's director, Kyriakos Kyriakoulis.

"People were panicked when they came here, traumatised. We try to bring them a little comfort and humanity," Kyriakoulis told AFP.

The school gymnasium has been transformed into a dormitory while the dance hall doubles as a canteen.

"The human warmth, the generosity, the empathy that we found with these people... They are our guardian angels. We won't forget that," Vincent said.

"Without them, I don't know what we would have done," he added.

Over 600 people have found shelter at the school, and 200 were still there Monday.

'Very moved'

"The whole population of Rhodes has been incredibly supportive," said Manolis Markopoulos, head of the Rhodes Hoteliers Association.

"Some have brought their own mattresses" for people to sleep on, he said.

The school's teachers have interrupted their summer vacations to return to offer cultural, recreational and sporting activities to children, helping to take their mind off the trauma of evacuation.

"We have everything we need here, and more," said Christine Moody, a 69-year-old British pensioner on her first visit to Greece.

© Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP

"I can't believe they are so kind, they give so much, and in every way. I am very moved," she said, adding that she will remember this "forever."

Local restaurant owners have brought free food, and computer science teacher Marios Hatzimihalis has set up an online form where evacuees can find available emergency accommodation.

"We do what is in our power to help, each with their skills and their means", Hatzimihalis said.

His initiative has been employed by local authorities, who use it to register tourists awaiting repatriation to their countries.

The Greek transport ministry said over 2,100 people had flown home on emergency flights on Sunday and Monday.

In contrast to the support offered by the locals, many visitors have decried a lack of assistance from state authorities.

"We have not seen the Greek authorities. It is thanks to the people here that we are saved", said Vincent.

Rhodes on Tuesday remains at the highest level of fire alert.

