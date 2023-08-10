'Horror movie' as Ecuadoran presidential candidate assassinated

Quito (AFP) – Some sprinted to safety while others cowered low to the ground as a barrage of submachine-gun fire cut short the life of Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, in scenes described as a "horror movie."

"They fired 30, 40 shots with submachine guns. We saw the wounded fall. I know there were some deaths, and tragically the murder of Fernando," Villavicencio's uncle, Galo Valencia, told reporters.

"We lived through a horror movie."

Villavicencio, a journalist and anti-corruption crusader, had already been campaigning under police protection ahead of August 20 elections, and had complained of receiving threats from the Los Choneros organized crime gang.

Ecuador, once a peaceful nation wedged between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, has in recent years seen an explosion in violence between drug gangs.

Villavicencio, 59, had exited the building where he had held a political rally and had just got into his car when the gunfire started.

"There were a lot of shots," said a friend of the candidate, Carlos Figueroa.

"Some people even thought they were fireworks."

Villavicencio was taking his first run at the presidency, and Figueroa said he tried to hold events in closed locations "precisely because of the danger he faced."

Calls for justice

Streaks of blood could be seen along the tiled floor of the sports complex where the rally was held.

At least nine people were wounded in the attack, including a parliamentary candidate and a police officer, while one assailant was killed in the crossfire.

The candidate's uncle Valencia, slammed the security provided to his nephew.

"We don't understand where the police were, where the police guard was," he said angrily.

He added that there could have been even more victims, noting that police had to carry out a controlled detonation of an explosive device found nearby.

Villavicencio's body was taken to hospital, where anguished supporters shouted, "Fernando the brave! Fernando, you will live forever!"

Meanwhile, the outpouring of grief over the killing extended to the province of Chimborazo, where Villavicencio was from.

There, his supporters called out for "justice," while carrying posters featuring his face and the caption "Fernando Villavicencio president".

The day after the attack, bouquets of white roses lay at the scene, along with a banner reading "the narco-politicians will pay."

Villavicencio's journalistic investigations exposed a vast graft network which led to former president Rafael Correa being sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to the latest figures, Villavicencio was polling second in the presidential race, behind Correa ally Luisa Gonzalez.

Last week, Villavicencio twice denounced threats against his life and his campaign team.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

