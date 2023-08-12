Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

Paris (AFP) – A security alert Saturday prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, France's most emblematic symbol which drew 6.2 million visitors last year.

Issued on: Modified:

Work on the tower was completed in 1889
Work on the tower was completed in 1889 © Bertrand GUAY / AFP/File
Advertising

SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.

"It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare," a spokeswoman said.

Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).

Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World's Fair of 1889.

© 2023 AFP

Share :