French ex-army chief in charge of Notre-Dame rebuild dies

A former French army chief in charge of restoring Paris's emblematic Notre-Dame cathedral following a devastating 2019 fire has died during a mountain hike, prosecutors told AFP on Saturday.

In 2020, President Emmanuel Macron chose Jean-Louis Georgelin to lead the complex and expensive reconstruction work on Notre-Dame

General Jean-Louis Georgelin, 74, died on Friday in the Pyrenees mountain range straddling the France-Spain border, said the prosecutor's office in the southern French city of Foix.

A mountain rescue team deployed to the Mont-Valier peak "discovered the body of a man who has been formally identified as General Georgelin", a spokesman said, adding that an accident was the likely cause.

Notre-Dame has lost "the overseer of its rebirth" and France "one of its great servants", President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter, now rebranded as "X".

Avec le décès du général Jean-Louis Georgelin, la Nation perd l’un de ses grands soldats. La France, un de ses grands serviteurs. Et Notre-Dame, le maître d’œuvre de sa renaissance. pic.twitter.com/gxskQoQbF4 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 19, 2023

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed Georgelin on the same social media platform for creating "the human and organisational conditions for successfully completing the reconstruction of Notre-Dame".

La disparition du général Georgelin est une immense perte. J’en suis très triste. C’était un homme d’autorité, très respecté. Il avait su créer les conditions humaines et d’organisation pour mener à bien la reconstruction de Notre-Dame. Il se plaisait à dire qu’il n’était rien… pic.twitter.com/axNXxAB8em — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) August 19, 2023

A five-star general who was the French army's chief-of-staff between 2006 and 2010, Georgelin supervised operations in Ivory Coast, Afghanistan, the Balkans and Lebanon.

In 2020, Macron chose him to lead the complex and expensive reconstruction work on Notre-Dame.

The cathedral, one of the French capital's most famous landmarks, was gutted by a blaze that shocked the world the previous year.

Georgelin, a practising Catholic whose motto was "move forward without procrastinating", said Notre-Dame's new spire would be completed by the end of the year.

