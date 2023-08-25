Cryptic newspaper ad hints at new Rolling Stones album

London (AFP) – Rolling Stones fans are trying to get copies of a local London newspaper after the group placed a spoof advert apparently teasing their long-awaited new album.

The Rolling Stones are expected to release a new album next month

Hackney Gazette senior editor Simon Murfitt said he had been unaware of the ad for the Hackney Diamonds glass repair firm until readers started to write in asking for souvenir copies.

"It's very exciting to have such a massive band announcing their new album in our papers, especially in such a cryptic manner," he added.

"I have already had several emails requesting back copies and no doubt the papers will become collectors items for music fans."

The cryptic ad, which also appeared in sister title the Islington Gazette, references several of the band's best-known songs including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Gimme Shelter" and "Shattered".

"Hackney Diamonds" is believed to be the title of the Stones' new album -- the first since drummer Charlie Watts' death -- which is reportedly due out in September.

Hackney Diamonds is English slang for the shards of glass left scattered on the ground after smash-and-grab robberies.

The ad went on: "Opening our new store on Mare Street, September 2023. Our friendly team promises you satisfaction when you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows."

Clues that the ad was not for a bona fide east London glass repair business included a miniature version of the band's famed lips logo to dot the letter i.

The ad -- in the same font as the Stones' 1978 album "Some Girls" -- also says the firm was established in 1962, the same year the band was formed.

A website also links to the Stones' record label Universal Music Group, which handles the band's catalogue.

The Gazette said the company took out the ad, which was spotted by eagle-eyed music fans earlier this week.

