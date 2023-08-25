Guatemala boosts security after threats to president-elect

Guatemala City (AFP) – Guatemalan authorities said Friday that security measures had been boosted after threats against president-elect Bernard Arevalo, just days after his shock landslide election victory.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old sociologist, swept from obscurity to win Sunday's presidential election with his vow to crack down on the corruption dogging the Central American nation.

However, he is facing a long wait to take office on January 14, after an election marked by concerns over meddling by a graft-riddled establishment.

The Washington-based Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Thursday said Arevalo and his deputy Karin Herrera "are being subjected to stigmatization, harassment, hounding, public disclosure of personal details on social media, and threats including two specific plans to hurt them and even kill them."

One of these threats was reported by the public prosecutor's office.

The organization urged Guatemala to "adopt any measures necessary to protect the rights to life and personal integrity" of the two incoming leaders.

The government said in a statement that "necessary measures" had been taken in coordination with police.

Officials had spoken by phone with the pair to discuss ways "to strengthen the security presence they already have and increase" their security as needed and in line with the recommendations of the IACHR.

The prosecutor's office confirmed it had "received an alert and information concerning criminal gang structures that could put in danger" the life of the president-elect.

Ahead of Sunday's vote, observers and foreign allies sounded the alarm about efforts to undermine the electoral process, after a top prosecutor tried to have Arevalo disqualified and ordered raids on his party offices and the election body.

His election, putting an end to 12 years of right-wing government, is seen as a threat to authorities who have cracked down on efforts to fight corruption.

