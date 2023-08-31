Driver's 'Ferrari' puts Venice race in higher gear

Venice (AFP) – The race for the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion was set to move into higher gear Thursday with a hotly tipped biopic about sports car supremo Enzo Ferrari starring Adam Driver.

Driver brings much-needed stardust to a festival whose red carpet is missing its usual celebrities this year because actors and writers are barred from publicity work by historic Tinseltown strikes.

"Ferrari" from director Michael Mann -- known for highly stylised and glossy thrillers like "Heat" and "Collateral" -- was given an exemption by the unions since it was made outside the studio system.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the premiere, Driver said he stood in solidarity with the unions.

"Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International (who funded 'Ferrari') can meet the dream demands of what (the Screen Actors Guild) is asking for... when a big company like Netflix and Amazon can't?" he said.

The 39-year-old actor is one of the busiest men in Hollywood, juggling blockbuster roles in the "Star Wars" franchise alongside work with a who's-who of top directors, from Ridley Scott to Noah Baumbach and Spike Lee.

Besson's 'Dogman'

Also premiering at the festival on Thursday is "Dogman" by French director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element", "Leon").

Caleb Landry Jones stars in Luc Besson's 'Dogman' © GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The tale of an abused boy finding refuge with a pack of dogs and a drag show is said to feature a stand-out performance from Caleb Landry Jones, who won best actor at Cannes two years ago for "Nitram" about a mass shooting in Australia.

Besson, 64, is hoping for a comeback after a massive flop with 2017's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" that all but bankrupted his production company, EuropaCorp.

The losses wiped out the fortune it made with the "Taken" series and knocked Besson's hopes of competing with the Hollywood behemoths.

He has also been fighting a rape allegation since 2018 that was thrown out by prosecutors only in June.

Pinochet the vampire

The other competition entry on Thursday is Netflix film "El Conde" by Chilean director Pablo Larrain, who has became an arthouse favourite with biopics of Jackie Kennedy ("Jackie") and Princess Diana ("Spencer").

His latest is an unlikely but searing take on his country's recent past, with dictator Augusto Pinochet reimagined as a blood-sucking vampire.

Chilean director Pablo Larraìn has turned Augusto Pinochet into a vampire for new film 'El Conde' © GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

It is one of several Netflix productions at the festival, which also include a short Roald Dahl adaptation from Wes Anderson, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar", premiering on Friday, and "The Killer" by David Fincher on Sunday.

Venice, now in its 80th edition, is the longest running film festival in the world and has become a favoured launchpad for Oscar hopefuls in recent years.

But the strikes by actors and writers in Hollywood -- primarily over pay and the threat of AI -- has caused several major stars including Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper to cancel their publicity appearances.

