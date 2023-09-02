Pope to encourage tiny Catholic community in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar (AFP) – Pope Francis is due to meet the tiny but vibrant community of Catholics in Mongolia on Saturday, part of his first papal visit to the Buddhist-majority nation strategically located between China and Russia.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (R) receives Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar

Advertising Read more

The 86-year-old Jesuit was feted in the morning with an official welcome ceremony and honour guard.

President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, wearing a traditional "deel" tunic, descended a long line of red carpeted steps in front of a massive bronze statue of Genghis Khan to greet the pope.

The pontiff will later address Mongolian dignitaries including the president and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene inside the State Palace.

Anticipating the pope's arrival in the vast Sukhbaatar Plaza, named for a Mongol revolutionary hero, have been droves of pilgrims who have ventured from other Asian countries for a chance to catch a glimpse of the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

Among them was Mongdiep Tran, one of a group of 90 Vietnamese who made the long journey from Ho Chi Minh City, acknowledging it was "a bit tiring".

"That is the only reason we are here is to see the pope," she told AFP.

And in the front row behind a police cordon stood Galina Krutilina, 62, who had traveled from Moscow with a friend to see the pope and visit Russia's neighbor.

Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (centre L) and Pope Francis (centre R) visit the Genghis Khan statue during a welcome ceremony at Sukhbaatar Square © PEDRO PARDO / AFP

"We arrived one hour ago by train," the Russian Orthodox Christian said in halting English, displaying a gold cross around her neck.

"We are here because at the top of the mountain is God. But there are many roads to the top."

A group of young Mongolian Catholics stood in a group behind a phalanx of international reporters and cameramen, shouting "Viva il Papa!"

The pontiff's visit will provide a boost to Mongolia's Catholics, a group that numbers about 1,400 -- including just 25 priests and 33 nuns.

At the same time, he is expected to encourage the young democracy -- which has been marred by corruption and environmental degradation -- to stand by its ideals even as it sits sandwiched between two massive authoritarian powers.

China's doorstep

Francis arrived Friday morning, greeted by a line of honour guards dressed in traditional blue, red and yellow, and headed to the home of Bishop Giorgio Marengo, the Church's youngest Cardinal, for a day of rest.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (R) and Pope Francis meet a young girl at the welcome ceremony © PEDRO PARDO / AFP

Along the route, children waved Mongolian and Vatican flags while singing songs about "Mongolian happiness".

The voyage -- Francis' 43rd since ascending to the papacy in 2013 -- is seen as a shrewd diplomatic move that brings him to the doorstep of Beijing and Moscow, in hopes of improving frosty ties with each.

Neither government has extended an invitation for the pope to visit their countries.

The Holy See last year renewed a controversial deal with China that allows both sides a say in appointing bishops in China, a move critics have called a dangerous concession by the Vatican to Beijing in exchange for a presence in the country.

Beijing's Communist Party is officially atheist and exercises strict control over all recognised religious institutions, including vetting sermons and choosing bishops.

Some Chinese visitors did make to Mongolia for the trip, with one telling AFP they came "specifically to see the Pope".

"To us, if we see him, it'll basically be like seeing Jesus," the visitor said.

"We are super happy to be here, there are a lot of Catholics in China who wanted to come, but they couldn't make it. So we feel quite blessed."

The short, five-day trip is also a stamina test for the pope, who underwent a hernia operation in June and whose continued knee pain has forced him to rely on a wheelchair.

On Sunday, the pope will lead an interreligious meeting for all faiths and conduct mass inside a newly built ice hockey arena, where pilgrims from countries including China, Russia, South Korea and Kazakhstan are expected to attend.

© 2023 AFP