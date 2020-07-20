France expedites delivery of Rafale jets to India amid border row with China

France is to send a total of 36 Rafale jets to India, 30 of which are destined for combat.

France is to speed up the delivery of Rafale fighter jets to India on a “special request” by Delhi, which is likely to receive the first batch of six by 27 July.

India's air force commanders are to meet this week in New Delhi to discuss the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, as well as the rapid operational station of the Rafale combat aircraft.

The top brass will gather at the two-day commanders' conference from 22 July, where they will also deliberate on a range of other security issues and an in-depth review of the country’s air defence system.

Top Air Force commanders will meet this week to discuss the situation on the LAC with China in Eastern Ladakh and the rapid operational station of the Rafale combat aircraft arriving later this month.https://t.co/jNRTwp8KPu — Defence Decode🥇 (@DefenceDecode) July 19, 2020

Currently, a fleet of fighters like Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30, and the MiG-29 fighters have been deployed along the border, carrying out both day and night operations.

In June, at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in the Kashmir region. It's the biggest military confrontation in nearly five decades.

“The possible deployment of the Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh sector is also on the agenda," a top air force official told RFI. "Its deployment will be game-changer for the IAF in potential air operations.”

Indian Air Force To Deploy Soon New Rafale Fighter Jets In Ladakh At India-China Border LAC ANN https://t.co/4KfT9krLNP — HindiNews24 (@hindinews24) July 20, 2020

Operational edge

Acting on a special request by the IAF, France is sending six Rafale fighters, which will land at the Ambala base in northern Haryana, where the No. 17 Squadron "Golden Arrows" is to be based.

Originally France was to deliver four jets in the first batch, officials said.

In a phone conversation, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was assured by his French counterpart Florence Parly that despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rafale aircraft would be delivered on time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a Rafale jet fighter © Indian Ministry of Defence

The six fighter jets are to arrive in fully-loaded condition along with the long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles, which can hit targets more than 150 kilometres away.

“There is no doubt that the Rafale fighters will add to the operational punch of the IAF. We need to operationalise it soon,” a defence ministry official told RFI.

IAF prepares for long haul in military confrontation with China, set to induct five Rafale fighters on July 29. IAF brass to discuss operational situation along LAC, including eastern Ladakh https://t.co/pURXYD5aqr — Rajat Pandit (@rajatpTOI) July 19, 2020

In September 2016, India inked a direct deal with the French government to purchase 36 new Rafale fighter jets in a 7.87-billion-euro deal.

India will also get latest munitions like the Meteor and Scalp missiles as part of the contract, along with a five-year support package that assures high availability of the fighter

Out of the 36 Rafale jets, 30 are destined for combat, with the remaining six to be trainers.

