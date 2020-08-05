India’s top crime bureau to investigate contentious Bollywood suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's death stunned Bollywood and sparked debate over mental health in the multi-billion film industry

After weeks of allegations surrounding the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, India's Central Bureau of Investigation will handle the inquiry, according to government solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

Advertising Read more

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June. The police said the actor, who had reportedly suffered from depression, had committed suicide.

The case was further aired in the media after the Rajput family said their son did not suffer from depression and accused his former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, of stealing his money and harassing him.

Chakraborty, denying the allegations, petitioned the Supreme Court, calling for the local police handling the case to bring it to national authorities.

Although originally an engineering student, Rajput quit to become and actor and dancer, performing in "Kai Po Che", a movie about cricket, love, and politics that won international acclaim.

He went on to portray Indian cricket hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a biopic in 2016.

He told reporters at the time that the movie was emotionally difficult for him, especially because the cricketer’s girlfriend died.

"After we did the preparation, in my head I was him and everything that was happening was actually affecting me," he said.

His death opens a discussion

Rajput’s death has opened a discussion into mental health in India’s movie industry.

His manager took her only life just one week before he did.

There has been some reckoning by movie stars such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, who have gone public with their anxiety and depression issues.

Both have made a point of telling people to seek mental health help.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe