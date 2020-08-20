Vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris bolsters Biden's Democratic bid

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic party's nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate in the 3 November presidential election.

Former California prosecutor Kamala Harris officially became the first woman of African heritage on a major party's White House ticket. Her nomination is expected to be a major boost for Joe Biden’s bid to become president of the United States.

Harris joined former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on Thursday to condemn President Donald Trump, accusing him of turning tragedies into political weapons.

“Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said in her acceptance speech.

She urged Americans to vote for Biden who she said would bring the country together.

Woman and mixed-race – two crucial cards in hand

Harris, 55, embraced her status as the first woman of colour on a major party ticket.

She was born in California to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants to the United States.

My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives.



She taught us to put family first—the family you’re ​born​ ​into​ and the family you ​choose​—but to also see a world beyond ourselves. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/xU61nLrUXx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020

Harris was the first woman of African heritage to be attorney general of California. She was also the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

Harris’s speech coincided with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment that gave American women the right to vote.

"These women inspired us to pick up the torch, and fight on," Harris said at the Democratic convention.

.@JoeBiden made me a better president. I’m asking you to believe in his and Kamala’s ability to help make us a better country. More importantly, I’m asking you to believe in your own and to help them, in this election and beyond. https://t.co/YYEAFxx4nW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 20, 2020

Obama to the attack

Shortly before Harris spoke, Obama condemned his successor.

He said that Trump had left America's worst impulses unleashed.

Trump responded by telling reporters that Obama had been a terrible president.

Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle! pic.twitter.com/ZrTKXcc6aU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Official wrangling to start next week

Biden is due to give his acceptance speech as the Democratic presidential candidate on Thursday, while the Republican arty will officially nominate Trump at its convention next week.

Joe Biden at the Democratic Convention on August 19, 2020 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Both conventions are being held virtually this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden and Trump will fight elections on 3 November.

(With AFP)

