Skip to main content
#COVID-19 SPIKE
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
US DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

Vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris bolsters Biden's Democratic bid

Issued on:

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic party's nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate in the 3 November presidential election.
Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic party's nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate in the 3 November presidential election. AFP
Text by: Arnab Béranger with RFI
3 min

Former California prosecutor Kamala Harris officially became the first woman of African heritage on a major party's White House ticket. Her nomination is expected to be a major boost for Joe Biden’s bid to become president of the United States.

Advertising

Harris joined former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on Thursday to condemn President Donald Trump, accusing him of turning tragedies into political weapons.

“Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said in her acceptance speech.

She urged Americans to vote for  Biden who she said would bring the country together.

Woman and mixed-race – two crucial cards in hand

Harris, 55, embraced her status as the first woman of colour on a major party ticket.

She was born in California to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants to the United States.

 

Harris was the first woman of African heritage to be attorney general of California. She was also the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

Harris’s speech coincided with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment that gave American women the right to vote.

"These women inspired us to pick up the torch, and fight on," Harris said at the Democratic convention.

 

Obama to the attack

Shortly before Harris spoke, Obama condemned his successor.

He said that Trump had left America's worst impulses unleashed.

Trump responded by telling reporters that Obama had been a terrible president.

Official wrangling to start next week

 Biden is due to give his acceptance speech as the Democratic presidential candidate on Thursday, while the Republican arty will officially nominate Trump at its convention next week.

Joe Biden at the Democratic Convention on August 19, 2020
Joe Biden at the Democratic Convention on August 19, 2020 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Both conventions are being held virtually this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden and Trump will fight elections on 3 November.

(With AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.