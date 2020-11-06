 Skip to main content
#Covid-19
#US2020
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
US Elections 2020

US election results show Democrat Joe Biden closing in on victory

Issued on:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden turns from the podium after speaking Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden turns from the podium after speaking Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP - Carolyn Kaster
Text by: David Coffey with RFI
2 min

The outcome of the US presidential election remained in the balance this Friday as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts, but Democrat contender Joe Biden has been edging toward victory.

Advertising

Former US Vice-President Joe Biden has racked up at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes that he needs, according to US network projections, and has taken the lead in Pennsylvania, which would put him over the top.

Donald Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and while the Republican incumbent was still in contention in several states that could afford him a path to reelection, that path has been narrowing.

In addition to Pennsylvania, Biden has pulled ahead in the southeastern state of Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, but it remains too close to call.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes that some US media outlets have called in Biden's favor, but other media have been more cautious.

Much of the delay in key states has resulted from a flood of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and those votes have tended to favour Democrats.

(With Wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.