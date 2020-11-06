US election results show Democrat Joe Biden closing in on victory

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden turns from the podium after speaking Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The outcome of the US presidential election remained in the balance this Friday as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts, but Democrat contender Joe Biden has been edging toward victory.

Advertising Read more

Former US Vice-President Joe Biden has racked up at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes that he needs, according to US network projections, and has taken the lead in Pennsylvania, which would put him over the top.

Donald Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and while the Republican incumbent was still in contention in several states that could afford him a path to reelection, that path has been narrowing.

Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

In addition to Pennsylvania, Biden has pulled ahead in the southeastern state of Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, but it remains too close to call.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes that some US media outlets have called in Biden's favor, but other media have been more cautious.

Much of the delay in key states has resulted from a flood of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and those votes have tended to favour Democrats.

(With Wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe