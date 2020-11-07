 Skip to main content
#Covid-19
#US2020
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
US ELECTIONS 2020

Messages of congratulations as world leaders react to Biden-Harris win

Issued on:

Congratulations and warm wishes were on Saturday pouring in for President-Elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. 
Congratulations and warm wishes were on Saturday pouring in for President-Elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.  © AP - Andrew Harnik摄影
Text by: Jan van der Made with RFI
4 min

Donald Trump may not have conceded defeat yet, but messages of congratulations and warm wishes were on Saturday pouring in for President-Elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. 

Advertising

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first to congratula the pair on their historic election victory.

"We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!," Macron tweeted after major US media networks announced the Democrats had won Pennsylvania and therefore the White House.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden on his election to the presidency and on Harris for her "historic achievement".

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," Johnson tweeted.

As she congratulated Biden, Germany's Angela Merkel said that trans-Atlantic ties were "irreplaceable".

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement: "I look forward to working with President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

Trudeau has had a frequently stormy relationship with Trump, who once tweeted the Canadian leader was "very dishonest and weak" during a dispute on US tariffs.

Michael D. Higgins, the president of Ireland also tweeted a statement congratulating the new president and vice president, saying, "On behalf of the people of Ireland, I wish President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris every success in the years ahead."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra tweeted his "heartiest congratulations Harris, who is of Indian origin. "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans," he said. 

"I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Meanwhile at home in the US, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted her support: "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."

Similarly, former president Barack Obama, who campaigned for Biden, took to Twitter to congratulate the pair. "Congratulations to my friends, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — our next President and Vice President of the United States."

Of course Not everybody was enthusiastic. Elsewhere, Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei said a Biden victory won't change too much, adding the elections were "an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US".

 

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.