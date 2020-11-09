Joe Biden: Wearing mask 'not a political statement'

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to wear masks, stressing it is "not a political statement" but the most important step they can take to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"I implore you, wear a mask.... A mask is not a political statement but it is a good way to start pulling the country together," Biden said in Wilmington after holding a virtual briefing with his Covid-19 advisory council.

Biden, who himself has routinely worn face coverings while campaigning and out in public, said that even as good news of a successful coronavirus vaccine trial has emerged, "the single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of Covid is to wear a mask."

Today, I have named a COVID-19 Transition Advisory Board, comprised of distinguished public health experts, to help our transition team translate the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan into a blueprint we can put into place as soon as @KamalaHarris and I are sworn into office. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 9, 2020

Earlier on, Biden presented details of the "Biden Covid Plan" to eliminate the virus, and he plans to launch it as soon as he takes office on January 20, 2020.

Biden proposes, among other things, to

Make Testing Widely Available and Free

Ensure that every person who needs a test can get one – and that testing for those who need it is free.

Provide a daily public White House report on how many tests have been done

Currently the US is facing its worst surge of Covid-19 contaminations, with over a 100,000 new case in for consecutive days, while the amount do daily deaths hovers between 500 and over 1800 on a daily basis since July.

Reluctant

Epidemiologists and medical experts are warning that the worst days of the pandemic are still ahead. Biden said that bold action is needed to combat the pandemic as the country faces a “very dark winter.”

Biden’s remarks stand in stark contrast to that of President Donald Trump, who was reluctant to wear a mask in public for months at the start of the pandemic.

