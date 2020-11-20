Skip to main content
Georgia vote recount confirms Biden victory over Trump

Issued on:

US President-Elect Joe Biden.
US President-Elect Joe Biden. AP - Andrew Harnik
Text by: Amanda Morrow with RFI
2 min

US President-elect Joe Biden has been officially confirmed the winner of the battleground state of Georgia following a manual recount.

The results, announced by the Associated Press new agency, make him the first Democrat to win there since Bill Clinton in 1996.

With Biden’s lead now stretched to 306 electoral college votes over Donald Trumps’ 232, it will be even harder for the President to have the election overturned.

Courts in three states on Thursday rejected Trump’s baseless claims of improper vote counting.

AP had declared Biden the winner of the polls on 7 November, following wins in the key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. 

The recount of Georgia’s five million ballots had been widely expected to favour Biden, despite allegations of widespread fraud from the Trump camp.

The state is expected to certify Biden’s victory on Friday - which happens to be the former vice president’s 78th birthday.

