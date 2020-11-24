Qantas to demand proof of Covid vaccine for passengers on international flights

Machines for the registration of passengers of the airline Qantas at the Sydney airport, desert in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, on September 29, 2020

Australia's Qantas airlines has said that international travellers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to fly with the national carrier. It is the first major airline to suggest that such rules could become common across the industry.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said late Monday the Australian flag carrier would implement the measure once a coronavirus vaccine was made available to the public.

"We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft," he told Channel Nine television.

"Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what happens with Covid-19 in the market but certainly, for international visitors coming out [to Australia] and people leaving the country, we think that is a necessity."

Joyce predicted the rule would likely become standard practice around the world as governments and airlines currently consider the introduction of electronic vaccination passports.

#BREAKING: QANTAS CEO confirms that proof that you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be compulsory for international air travel onboard his aircraft. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/dhk3Hsnxn9 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) November 23, 2020

No comment from regional competition

Other major regional airlines, however, said that it was too early to comment on what travel requirements might be when a vaccine becomes widely available.

A representative from Korean Air said "We don't have any concrete plans to announce at this point on the vaccine as it is still in development and will take time to distribute."

Japan Airlines similarly said it had "no plans to require international travellers to have a vaccination" and is for now asking "passengers to follow rules of their destinations, such as taking tests".

Vaccination entry requirements are already widely used around the world, with many countries demanding travellers show they have been inoculated against yellow fever if they are coming from regions where the disease is endemic.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced late Monday it was in the "final stages" of developing a digital health pass that it says can be used to record Covid-19 tests or vaccinations and will "support the safe reopening of borders".

"We are bringing this to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation," IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

.IATA Travel Pass is a new global health solution to help govts re-open borders safely#IATATravelPass links a passengers ID + #health data+#COVID19 test or vaccine results giving govts confidence that #COVID19 transmission risk is minimized.

👉https://t.co/tvnbfpkZr5 #IATAAGM pic.twitter.com/81QeSPDF9I — IATA (@IATA) November 23, 2020

Up in the air

Australia's borders have effectively been closed since March to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, which has already claimed more than a million lives worldwide.

The country has even limited the numbers of its own citizens allowed to return each week, leaving tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas.

The global airline industry has come under huge pressure from restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Qantas has grounded more than 200 planes and laid off 8,500 staff as it attempts to offset a US$1.9 billion loss caused by the collapse in demand for air travel.

A slew of other carriers have collapsed because of the pandemic, including Virgin Australia, Chilean-Brazilian airline LATAM and Britain's Flybe.

